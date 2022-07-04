Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,218 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

