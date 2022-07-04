Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 106,259 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106,259 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.