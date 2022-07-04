Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 470,674 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 470,674 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Amyris worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Amyris by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 43.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 433,712 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 149,229 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,649 shares of company stock valued at $285,361. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

