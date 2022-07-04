Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016,674 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

