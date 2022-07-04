Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average of $198.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

