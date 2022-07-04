Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Head to Head Review

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.18%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 244.51%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Transphorm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 7.85 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -17.70 Arteris $37.86 million 6.04 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -42.56% N/A -38.06% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arteris beats Transphorm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

