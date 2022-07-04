ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

Shares of ASML opened at $449.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.65. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $443.45 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.