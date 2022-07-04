Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $10.15 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

