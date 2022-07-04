Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 919 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 287.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.