Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 1,428 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

