Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 2,023 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 124,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

