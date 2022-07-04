Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $256.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

