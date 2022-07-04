Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.