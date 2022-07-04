Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $498,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

