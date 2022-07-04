Asset Dedication LLC Has $332,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in V.F. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

