Asset Dedication LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

NYSE:APD opened at $242.75 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

