Asset Dedication LLC Has $508,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $235.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $272.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

