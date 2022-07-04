Asset Dedication LLC Invests $207,000 in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.31% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WBIY opened at $26.23 on Monday. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

