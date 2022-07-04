Asset Dedication LLC Invests $402,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 331,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 204,415 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.