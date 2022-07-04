Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $171.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

