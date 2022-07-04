Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 42,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

