Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,624,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,003,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,939,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

