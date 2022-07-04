Asset Dedication LLC Sells 49,785 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,785 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $56.05 on Monday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06.

