Asset Dedication LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.57 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.

