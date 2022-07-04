Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 1,143 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 486,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

