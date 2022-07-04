Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atos from €25.00 ($26.60) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($29.79) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.