Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Atotech alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Atotech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 95,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atotech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Atotech has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.