AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

