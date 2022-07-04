AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

