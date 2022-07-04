Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.51 on Monday. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
