Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.23 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

