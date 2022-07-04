Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

AVDL stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,501,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

