Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

AVDL opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

