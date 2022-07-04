AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.28.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $196.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

