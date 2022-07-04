Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 50.9% in June

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATXI stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.