AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. AZZ has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

