B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

RILYM opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

