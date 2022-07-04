B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYMGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

RILYM opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

