B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

