B. Riley Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

