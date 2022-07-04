Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF opened at $21.62 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.