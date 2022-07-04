Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

