Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

