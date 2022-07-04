Barclays Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €70.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €90.00 ($95.74) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HelloFresh from €89.00 ($94.68) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($82.98) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HelloFresh from €47.00 ($50.00) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $32.91 on Friday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $114.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

