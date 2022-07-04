Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.28. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

