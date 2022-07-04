Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

BLTE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

About Belite Bio (Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.