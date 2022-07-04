Belt 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00154886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00810399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00082809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

