Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,061 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $66.77 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

