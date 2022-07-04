BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Holdings Decreased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

