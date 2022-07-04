BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 161,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 56.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA opened at $12.20 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

