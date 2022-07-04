BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

